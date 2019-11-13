Youth counselling service offers free help to troubled young people in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes' much-needed free youth counselling service can open its doors to dozens more young people thanks to two generous parish councils.

YiS, a charity that helps youths aged between 11 and 21, has been given the use of parish offices in Great Linford and Stantonbury.

YiS counsellors offer help for a range of problems

These means they are able to offer swift help to young people who live in either parish who would otherwise have to go through the main waiting list.

YiS offers a free and confidential BACP accredited service to help with issues including anxiety, depression, anger, recovery from abuse, family problems and relationship difficulties.

They offer an initial meeting followed by six sessions of counselling.

Last year 97% of the young clients said YiS helped improve their mental health and wellbeing by providing a safe space to discuss and work through their issues with a professional counsellor.

Counsellors and staff give their time voluntarily and the charity is funded through MK Community Foundation, Great Linford Parish Council, MK Council, MK Youth Cabinet, fundraising and public donations.

Referrals can come directly from young people, their parents or professionals they may be working with. People can live anywhere in MK, but anybody from Great Linford or Stantonbury parishes may avoid the waiting list. these parishes cover Blakelands, Bolbeck Park, Conniburrow, downhead Park, downs Barn, Giffard Park, Great Linford, Neath hill, Pennyland, Redhouse Park, Tongwell, Willen, Bancroft, Bancroft Park and Bluebridge, Bradville, Oakridge Park, Stantonbury and linford Wood.

To make a referral fill out the form here.

Meanwhile you can help YiS do more good work all over MK by signng up to Amazon Smile and ticking it as your chosen charity.

“That way, without doing anything but your normal Amazon shopping, you will raise vital funds to help us to reduce our waiting list and support even more young people with their mental health needs,” said YiS CEO Gareth Eglinton-Pacitti.

Amazon Smile will donate 0.5% of the net purchase price of your goods to YiS. You can sign up here.

