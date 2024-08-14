Bradwell windmill is just one of the many heritage attractions in Milton Keynes

Residents and history enthusiasts are invited to celebrate Milton Keynes’ fascinating heritage with more than 230 free activities planned next month.

An action-packed 10 days between September 6 and September 15 includes creative workshops, exhibitions, guided tours, cycle rides and much more.

Many of the city’s iconic heritage spots will be opening their doors for free during this time, including Milton Keynes Museum, Great Linford Manor Park, Westbury Arts Centre, Milton Keynes City Discovery Centre, The Stables Theatre, Milton Keynes Arts Centre and the Cowper & Newton Museum in Olney.

Activities are being managed by Living Archive MK which is funded by Milton Keynes City Council with support from heritage, cultural and community organisations across the city.

This year’s theme is routes, networks and connections, with organisers taking people on interactive journeys as far as Ukraine, India and Sierra Leone to celebrate the contribution different communities have made to MK. Those taking part will have the opportunity to be immersed in experiencing different cultures, and take part in fun activities that celebrate the city’s unique heritage.

Further details and the programme brochure can be found on the Living Archive website. Brochures can also be collected from Milton Keynes libraries and Get Smart stands in supermarkets.

Cabinet Member for Economy, Sustainability, and Innovation, Cllr Shanika Mahendran, said: “This is an amazing opportunity to celebrate our diverse local heritage. I strongly encourage people to get involved in what promises to be an action-packed ten days of exploring, learning and fun. I want to thank the many organisations that have come together to create this exciting programme of free events.”