Anyone recognise this old railway bridge? It's one of the most history-steeped places in Milton Keynes

The fascinating and slightly macabre history of an ancient railway bridge has been unearthed in a faded old photo this week.

The picture of Denbigh Hall Bridge on Watling Street in Fenny Stratford was taken in the early 1900s, when the nearby Inn had been a popular watering post for travellers for more than 100 years.

But the public house also attracted some nefarious travellers, and magistrates at local petty dealt with several drink-fuelled thefts and incidents – including a lorry driver who stopped off at the inn in wartime 1941 with a stolen cargo of 225lb of dubious beef.

He was caught red-handed and sent to prison – along with the piub landlord, who was charged with aiding and abetting the food rationing defiance.

However, this was small fry compared to the drama a couple of hundred years previously. In 1654 a man called Bunce murdered another man just beyond Denbigh Hall. His motive is unknown but he was hanged for his crime on a gibbet on the opposite side of the high road, at the upper end of the wood.

The stump of the gibbet was taken up in 1699 and a house built on the place and elm tree planted. Both have since disappeared.

Other early reports refer to a shooting at the bridge, which was on the main line to London. One history buff, Robert Lordan, even made a YouTube video about the area’s historic past and you can view his video here.

The photo was published this week on the popular Milton Keynes Past and Present Facebook page, prompting many readers to share their memories.

Denbigh Hall bridge and inn in the early 1900s

One wrote: “For a few months, the bridge on Watling Street was the terminal of the London to Birmingham Railway- trains would stop here and then passengers would be transported across the as yet unbuilt section by coach and horse.”

Indeed, on the south side of the bridge is a plaque, hidden behind fencing, which was laid by the Leon Family in August 1920 to commemorate the temporary station of Denbigh Hall.

Another reader noted: “The footbridge in the distance still survives, albeit a different structure.”

They added: “The field to the back of the Inn, use to be part of the lands of the Leon Estate. The signal post has two lower quadrants for the Up line, to London, whilst also sharing a stop signal for the Down Line.”

Today the scene cannot be replicated due to heavy undergrowth on the embankment.