Free Milton Keynes Archaeology Day returns for local community to enjoy

The city council is hosting a free Archaeology Day event in Milton Keynes with pop-up museums, hands-on-activities and special guest talks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

History buffs will be pleased to hear that the free annual Archaeology Day is returning to the city centre on Saturday, November 1.

The event is based at Church of Christ the Cornerstone and anyone with an interest in history is welcome to join in the fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests will learn about the fascinating archaeological heritage of Milton Keynes and beyond, plus get involved in fun, practical tasks.

Milton Keynes City Council are bringing back the annual free Archaeology Day on November 1. Photo: Milton Keynes City Council

The day will begin with hands-on-activities and displays in the morning, suitable for guests aged 8 and over.

Talks will take place in the afternoon covering rare ancient finds (ages 12+), including a Roman mosaic in Olney and excavations on MK East.

Highlights include a special guest presentation covering excavations across Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire ahead of the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet road scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can also explore engaging exhibits from Milton Keynes Heritage Association, BAS Active Archaeology Group, UNAS, CLASP and local metal detectorists.

Cabinet Member for Planning and Placemaking, Councillor Shanika Mahendran said: “Archaeology Day is a fantastic opportunity for residents of all ages to connect with the rich history beneath our feet. We encourage everyone to come along, explore the displays, take part in the activities and discover the fascinating stories that shape our local heritage.”

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore fascinating artifacts, learn about ancient civilisations and engage with experts passionate about unearthing secrets of the past.

Displays and activities will run from 10am to 12:30pm, including the MK East Pop-Up Museum and hands-on archaeology activity hosted by Pre-Construct Archaeology and RPS.

The rest of the programme includes:

1pm: Buildings, Baths and a Mosaic: A Glimpse into a Roman Settlement at Olney – John Boothroyd, Oxford Archaeology

1:50pm: Cups, Coins, and Cows: Unravelling the late Iron Age at MK East – Mark Hinman, Judy Mlynarska & Jenn Hulse, Pre-Construct Archaeology

2:40pm: A Farmer's Life Along the A428: Revealing Bedfordshire & Cambridgeshire’s Ancient Settlements – Sanda Vucicic, Museum of London Archaeology

Entry is completely free and families are encouraged to come along for a fun day of learning and activities.