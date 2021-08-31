Heritage week events planned across Milton Keynes celebrating the town's hidden history

A series of Heritage Open Days will take place in Milton Keynes next month, celebrating the hidden history of the town.

These free events will be run by The Parks Trust, revealing hidden places and offering new experiences within Milton Keynes.

The activities are planned between 10-19 September, and include the Gyosei Art Trail.

Heritage events run next month

On the art trail, explorers will hike from along both sides of the Grand Union Canal from H3 Monks Way to H5 Portway and back again.

During the walk participants will be informed as to why a Japanese school was built in Milton Keynes, while viewing the art pieces along the Gyosei Art trail.

The Common and the Wood walk on Wednesday 15 September is a chance to explore the long history of Linford Wood and the estates off Common Lane.

A Parks Trust Spokesperson advises Linford Wood has been woodland for at least 700 years. The trust says Wednesday's walk should be approximately two miles long and the event lasts for roughly two hours.

The walk is designed as an exploration of the rich history of the area and the surrounding estates.

On Thursday a Figure of Eight walk around the North and South Willen Lakes is planned. This lengthy walk around the lakes and the surrounding villages will include various stories outlining the history of the area.

Included within the walk is an exploration of Woolstone, which is recorded in the Domesday Book, all the way back in the 11th century.

Then will enter the 21st century by way of Willen Lake South, where more art pieces will be on show and further stories will be told.

Three heritage sites included on the extensive culture walk are: St. Mary Magdalene Church, the Buddhists Temple and Peace Pagoda.

Tours of the Milton Keynes Rose are available on Sunday. People will be taken around some of the pillars at the Rose.

Two key stories represented at the site are: the history of the hymn Amazing Grace which was written in Olney and the story of Albert French, a young man from Wolverton, who was killed in action in World War I.

A Great Linford Manor Park Celebration Event is also planned for the Sunday, as the culmination of heritage week in Milton Keynes.

The event runs from 12-6pm and highlights include: hands-on activities with Milton Keynes Arts Centre and its team of artist leaders within the ceramic studio, art room and

Open Garden spaces.

Guests will also be able to explore St. Andrew's medieval parish church, visit the Textile Project exhibition, and pick up refreshments.

People can also Discover the newly restored parkland and its history on a 'Horrible Heritage' guided walk (which needs to be pre-booked) with the Friends of Great Linford Manor Park. As well as enjoying live music and talks from expert historians and performers throughout the afternoon.