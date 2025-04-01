Historic church tower is saved from crumbling away in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A much-loved church in danger of crumbling has been saved by a windfall of cash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Problems with the tower at St Botolph church in Aspley Guise were declared so urgent that failure to repair it would have likely landed the church on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register.

But now, thanks to a share in £584,081 funding from the National Churches Trust, the building has avoided the fate of 959 other churches, chapels and meeting houses that are on the register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sy Botolph’s tower houses six bells, which were cast in 1883 and a clock, which is believed to date back to the 16th century.

St Botolph church in Aspley Guise

All four faces of the tower need work on them, as well as the roof. Stones are crumbling, the old mortar is loose and there is a risk of falling masonry.

On the recommendation of the National Churches Trust, the church will receive a £10,000 Wolfson Fabric Repair Grant from the Wolfson Foundation, which will make the tower safe again.

The Grade II* Listed building is not just used for worship, but as a space for the community to use and gather during the week too. The free community cafe provides cake, soup and a hot drink for all members of the community, providing a much-needed social space in the village. The congregation also collects gifts for the local food bank and women’s refuge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public events such as concerts, exhibitions and musical recordings are also held there.

.Claire Walker, Chief Executive of the National Churches Trust, said: "The National Churches Trust is delighted to be able to support St Botolph’s to enable them to carry out urgent repairs to their beautiful building. Not only will this protect this important heritage, but it will help to keep the church building open and serving local people.”

“Whether seeking quiet reflection, access to community services or a place to worship, the National Churches Trust helps hundreds of churches each year and with the support of local people, keeps them thriving today and tomorrow.”

Paul Ramsbottom, Chief Executive of the Wolfson Foundation, said: "Churches have a crucial role as places of worship – but they also serve as integral parts of our communities, and not least as custodians of heritage. We are pleased to continue our partnership with the National Churches Trust to help safeguard these important, beautiful buildings for future generations."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Armitage, Churchwarden at St Botolph’s said: “We are so very grateful to The Wolfson Foundation and the National Churches Trust for their support for our project. We are a small village church community and the increasing costs of maintaining our historic church makes it difficult to raise enough money for much needed repairs.”

“This grant makes a huge contribution to our project, and it will enable us to proceed with the repairs to keep our church to.wer safe for the next 100 years.”

The grant will help fix the crumbling tower through repointing work, rebuilding the roof gutters and replacing the lead sheet roof. This will all help make the tower safe again and watertight once more.

St Botolph’s church is one of the oldest in the district, with parts of its dating back to the 14th century, including its font and a monument tomb to Sir William Tyrington