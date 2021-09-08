Join family festival to celebrate Islamic Arts and Culture in Milton Keynes

A community festival featuring live music, food, performances and family entertainment is being hosted by Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture (MKIAC) at The Chrysalis Theatre, Milton Keynes, on September 25.

This event, Mashallah MK, builds on MKIAC’s renowned ‘Art in the Park’ festival, with a special programme of entertainment packed with live music, food, spoken word, story-telling and film. In addition, 15 per cent of all ticket donations is going to The British Red Cross to support the children of recently arrived refugees from Afghanistan and Syria.

To tempt your tastebuds Syrian specialities are on the menu followed by must-see performances including the renowned Qawaali group and The Khan Brothers who will share the mesmerising heritage of Sufi Qawaali.

The Mashallah MK festival is being held at The Chrysalis Theatre on September 25

Also featuring are Palestinian composer and Oud player Saied Silbak, who will pay homage to the landscape and trajectory of Palestine’s rich music history along with Alia Alzougbi and Louai Alhenawi presenting storytelling and music based on a collection of stories from Syria.

A spokesman said: "Join us for this event, which is rooted in the community, let’s celebrate Milton Keynes’ rich cultural diversity.

Anouar Kassim, founder-director, MKIAC said: “Mashallah MK is a day-long extravaganza with something for all the family. We have some of the most exciting performers that the UK has to offer, representing the diverse cultural make-up of our region. Qawaali from Pakistan, music from Palestine, storytelling, spoken word, film, children’s activities and don’t forget the culinary delights from Syria. Travel with us this September, to build awareness of the incredible heritage that surrounds us and let’s unite our communities through arts and culture."