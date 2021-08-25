Milton Keynes Alderman Paul Bartlett has backed the £10 million bid to save the Point and stop the building being used for new housing.

The Alderman stated he will give 'unlimited support' to attempts to make the Point a listed building.

As reported by the MK Citizen this morning, local charity, ReturnMK has launched a campaign to buy the building.

The Point

It has created a 'Save the Point' website and a 'Go Fund Me page', organisers hope through a mix of private investment, and with support from the general public and philanthropists, the ambitious total can be met.

Alderman Bartlett commented: "Without the shadow of a doubt, The Point needs saving and Milton Keynes Council should do all it can to get it listed."

He has supported previous bids to list The Point and believes now is the time to actually achieve it.

Alderman Bartlett added: "The Point literally put Milton Keynes on the map for a generation of people, along with roundabouts, gave the new town a unique identity that was recognised across the globe.

"It probably saved the cinema industry from oblivion and its associated nightclub and bingo hall served all age groups.

"Save The Point now, we can all shout BINGO."

Savills the estate agent is asking in the region of £6.5 - £7million for the property. The estate agent wants to redevelop the building as a residential property for developers.

Jason Lawrence, trustee and spokesperson for the charity explained its plans for the building, stating: "We will continue to use the pyramid section in the same way it is today as it houses multiple charities which help the community immensely with educational and social facilities.

"Also, a business plan is currently in the making to propose that the old bingo hall be used as a banqueting suite whereby functions of all types can take place such as wedding receptions and conferences.

"The 10 soundproof auditoriums in the cinema sections will be used as multi-functional purpose-built arenas for music concerts, shows, gaming and the like. The venue will also be hired out to private entities.

"We will not only create jobs, but we will bring some form of culture back to Milton Keynes."