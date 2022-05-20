MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman bursting with pride after Milton Keynes is finally granted city status

Milton Keynes is one of eight towns which will receive city status as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations – 22 years after first applying for the honour of city status back in 2000.

Speaking to MKFM, Mr Winkelman said: "What great news – it is absolutely fantastic. We've been a new city for ages, but now, we are a real city. We can say it with pride and we can be really proud that we have come of age.

"So many people have tried so hard over the years and I've got to say a great message of support and well done to everybody who was involved in the bid this time.”

MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman is delighted at news that Milton Keynes is to be granted city status

The news comes at a time when Stadium MK is playing host to three sold-out nights of US-rock band My Chemical Romance and ahead of the UEFA Women's EUROS which take place in July.

"I's really fitting because we are the home of great events in Milton Keynes," Winkelman added. "Absolutely fitting that we should become a city now - it's absolutely brilliant news."

The huge announcement comes just over a year since The MK Citizen launched a campaign to finally make Milton Keynes a city.

The success has been hailed as amazing by Labour council leader Pete Marland.