New Year's Day vintage car and motorcycle gathering returns to Milton Keynes town

The popular 'Vintage Stony' event drives back into town on Saturday,January 1, 2022

Vintage Stony is back - with an informal gathering in the heart of historic Stony Stratford planned for Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Coronavirus prevented the event from going ahead last year, but organisers are hopeful it will be all systems go for the 12th 'Vintage Stony' in the new year.

The Market Square will be open to Pre-War 'Vintage' vehicles and all motorcycles. The High Street and Cofferidge Close are open to Classics and anything else post 1941, all from 9.30am. As usual, breakfast butties and a hot drink will be free to the first 100 Vintage (Pre-War) car drivers, riders and one passenger. (kindly sponsored by The Crown Inn)

The famous 'One Minute's Noise' will take place at 12noon to welcome in the new year (Market Square only) with the presentation of awards - Pre-War only at 12.30pm.

A spokesman said: "If you have been before, you know what to expect, if you have thought you might, but have never quite, now is your ideal opportunity.

"Warm hospitality awaits you at all of our establishments, they have opened especially for the event. (Please check our website nearer the date for a list who is open and where, so you can plan your day).

"For those of you who have never been to 'Vintage Stony' before, no booking is required. Just turn up on the day and let our volunteer marshals guide you to a parking spot. It is free to all, but we do welcome donations, all of which will be given to our local Hospice at Willen.

As in previous years, drivers/owners will be asked to fill in a simple vehicle information card for the windscreen and a registration card to be returned to the information tent in the Market Square. This is essential for those wishing to be entered for the vintage award of 'Furthest Driven to the Show', or if you would like to be kept informed of bi-annual events.

For those with a 'special vintage vehicle' needing a trailer, trailer storage nearby and priority parking – please let organisers know in advance at If you are able to spare a little of your time to help on the day, you would be very welcome. Further information is available at .