Is Milton Keynes a cooler place to live than London?

Residents certainly thought so according to this video conducted by Out Of England TV back in 2017 - even comparing it to Singapore and India and describing locals at MiltonKeynians!

One person commented: "We watched your video on Milton Keynes - what a lovely place outside of London! It reminded me of Singapore.

"You asked at the end of your informational video our opinion on Brexit and the UK’s future relationship with India.

"We think that Parliament is undermining the lok sabha and not giving India due advantage! Perhaps Modiji should invade Kashmir and take over the ICC to undo the divisions that Pakistan and the England cricket team have sown together.

"We should draw inspiration from Milton Keynes and Gandhi and make India a true merchant superpower by turn of the year 2020!

"This will be driven by our pioneering space programme and progressive urban policy. Let us turn Chennai into the new Milton Keynes and make it advantage India!"

NDTV compared MK to Singapore and asked whether it was a cooler address than London