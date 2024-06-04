Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A beauty site in Aylesbury Vale has been announced as the host location for the UK’s D-Day commemorations.

Stowe Garden’s expansive artwork has been recognised as the national site for remembering those who fought in the Second World War.

Titled, For Your Tomorrow, its artwork consists of 1,475 silhouettes of military personnel to represent the British casualties on 6 June 1944.

Currently, the artwork can be seen at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, France. It will be coming to the UK in September and will be on display at Stowe Gardens from the end of September until mid-November.

A view of the Standing with Giants silhouettes which create the For Your Tomorrow installation photo from: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

A small section of the artwork was shown at Stowe in 2023 but this is the first time the full installation will have been seen together in the UK, Stowe Gardens has explained.

Among the detailed artwork is silhouettes representing the two nurses who died when a hospital ship was sunk off the Normandy beaches.

Stowe Garden adds that they are dedicated to Sister Mollie Evershed and Sister Dorothy Field who died while helping to save 75 men from the hospital ship SS Amsterdam which sank off the Normandy beaches on 7 August 1944.

The silhouettes will be available to the public in full for the first time in the UK this September, photo from Jules and Bean

Both were given posthumous commendation for their actions and are the only two women commemorated on the British Normandy Memorial.

The National Trust has revealed that the memorial, which will be open to the public, was put together by community artist, Dan Barton. Parts of the memorial will be spread across the 245-acres of landscape gardens at Stowe.

Tanya Brittain, general manager of the National Trust gardens at Stowe said: “This September will be an opportunity to remember family, friends and colleagues lost in conflict situations over the past 80 years. Stowe has a rich military history and we look forward to welcoming visitors this autumn to experience this poignant outdoor art installation against the stunning backdrop of the Stowe’s historic landscape gardens.