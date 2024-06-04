Stowe Gardens announced as UK host location for official D-Day memorial
Stowe Garden’s expansive artwork has been recognised as the national site for remembering those who fought in the Second World War.
Titled, For Your Tomorrow, its artwork consists of 1,475 silhouettes of military personnel to represent the British casualties on 6 June 1944.
Currently, the artwork can be seen at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, France. It will be coming to the UK in September and will be on display at Stowe Gardens from the end of September until mid-November.
A small section of the artwork was shown at Stowe in 2023 but this is the first time the full installation will have been seen together in the UK, Stowe Gardens has explained.
Among the detailed artwork is silhouettes representing the two nurses who died when a hospital ship was sunk off the Normandy beaches.
Stowe Garden adds that they are dedicated to Sister Mollie Evershed and Sister Dorothy Field who died while helping to save 75 men from the hospital ship SS Amsterdam which sank off the Normandy beaches on 7 August 1944.
Both were given posthumous commendation for their actions and are the only two women commemorated on the British Normandy Memorial.
The National Trust has revealed that the memorial, which will be open to the public, was put together by community artist, Dan Barton. Parts of the memorial will be spread across the 245-acres of landscape gardens at Stowe.
Tanya Brittain, general manager of the National Trust gardens at Stowe said: “This September will be an opportunity to remember family, friends and colleagues lost in conflict situations over the past 80 years. Stowe has a rich military history and we look forward to welcoming visitors this autumn to experience this poignant outdoor art installation against the stunning backdrop of the Stowe’s historic landscape gardens.
“The 18th-century landscape garden at Stowe is well known for its many historic buildings and statues and has also featured in many well-known films and TV series. The Capability Brown designed landscape is renowned for its precise placement of eye-catching monuments to create the picture-perfect view. Its beautiful avenues, temples and lakes will provide an impressive outdoor gallery space and backdrop for this celebrated artwork.”