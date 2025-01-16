This historic Milton Keynes church stood intact for 800 years - but now look what's happened to it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shocking ‘then and now’ photos of the city’s most historic church reveal how it has been allowed to crumble away in recent decades.

St Peter’s Church at Stanton Low was built in 875 years ago to serve the parishioners in the once tiny village of Stantonbury.

It housed congregations from the times of Henry II and Richard the Lionheart and was still in service until the end of the 19th/20th century, when it was deemed to be in a state of disrepair.

The second photograph, taken in 1951, shows the Grade II listed structure to be unused but still intact, complete with chancel arches added in Norman and Gothic times.

The 11th century St Peter's Church is nothing but a crumbling ruin today, compared to how it was just 70 years ago

The first picture, taken very recently, shows how it has been allowed to crumble away to nothing but a ruin over the past 74 years.

The photographs were published this week on the highly popular Milton Keynes Past and Present Facebook page, where administrator Gavin Thorburn converted the 1951 photo into colour.

They prompted a string of comments rueing the demise of the church. “So sad that such a lovely building in such a wonderful location has fallen to such awful disrepair,” wrote one reader.

Indeed, in 2023 the official Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register listed St Peter’s as at risk of neglect and decay, describing it as “in a very bad condition”.

The building comes within the Stanton Low country park area, which is managed by The Parks Trust. Over recent years the Trust, along with volunteers from the The Save St Peter's Church Group, has carried out some work in a bid to preserve the crumbling structure – and they have urged people not to climb on it to make it worse.

The almost complete limestone east wall of the chancel, complete with its arch, is mainly what can be seen at the site today, but stones frequently fall from it.

A third arch was added to the church for strengthening around the 14th century. As the building started to deteriorate, this arch was removed and installed in St James Church in nearby New Bradwell in order to preserve it.

You can find St Peter’s on what3words here.

