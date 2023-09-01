UK's first AI Safety Summit to be hosted at iconic Bletchley Park near Milton Keynes

Bletchley Park, home to the Second World War codebreakers, is to host the world’s first summit on artificial intelligence safety.

Crucial talks at the major global event will explore and build consensus on rapid, international action to advance safety at the frontier of AI technology.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The UK summit will take place on November 1 and 2 and bring together world leaders, leading tech companies and researchers to agree safety measures to evaluate the most significant risks from AI.

Bletchley Park will be hosting the world's first major summit on the safety of A1 artificial intelligence

Iain Standen, Bletchley Park Trust chief executive, said: "Bletchley Park Trust is immensely privileged to have been chosen as the venue for the first major international summit on AI safety this November, and we look forward to welcoming the world to our historic site.

“It is fitting that the very spot where leading minds harnessed emerging technologies to influence the successful outcome of World War Two will, once again, be the crucible for international co-ordinated action.

“We are incredibly excited to be providing the stage for discussions on global safety standards, which will help everyone manage and monitor the risks of artificial intelligence.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The roots of AI can be traced back to the leading minds who worked at Bletchley during the Second World War, with codebreakers Jack Good and Donald Michie among those who went on to write extensive works on the technology.

In November, it will once again take centre stage as the international community comes together to agree on important guardrails which ensure the opportunities of AI can be realised, and its risks safely managed.