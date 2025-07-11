Why a huge Lancaster bomber is set to fly over historic church in Milton Keynes

A huge wartime Lancaster bomber is performing a flypast in Milton Keynes – and one community group is determined to mark the occasion.

With a wingspan of 102 feet and a length of 69 feet, the Avro Lancaster BI PA474 from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will grace city skies on the morning of Friday July 18.

It will fly over the historic St Mary Magdalene Church in Willen Village at exactly 10.47am and already local people have organised a celebration.

They are inviting people to gather for ‘Wings Over Willen’, a community event centred around the Grade I-listed church, and enjoy coffee, biscuits, live music and a countdown to the flypast.

"Guests can expect a shared moment of awe and reflection as the Lancaster’s Merlin engines echo across the Ouse Valley,” said a spokesperson.

Already, a line-up of VIP guests have accepted an invitation to attend, including Countess Howe, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, Councillor James Lancaster, the Mayor of Milton Keynes, and his Lady Mayoress, and group of ‘ace reporters’ from Camphill Milton Keynes, who will research and photograph the Lancaster.

The flypast is to honour the birthday of Robert Hooke, the 17th-century scientist and inventor whose early experiments laid the foundations for modern aviation. The local connection is that Robert Hooke was the architect for the Grade I listed Willen church.

The spokesperson said: "Hooke’s work on air resistance, elasticity, and mechanical flight prototypes was centuries ahead of its time. He dreamt of machines powered by artificial muscles and studied birds and insects to design flight – ideas that still inspire aviation today.

"What better way to honour that legacy than with a symbol of aeronautical achievement flying over his very own church?

"Join us in commemorating a visionary mind who not only shaped modern science, but also left us this beautiful building—a perfect vantage point to witness a moment of living history.”

Wings Over Willen will start at 10am and run until 11.30am. Free public parking is available on Milton Road (MK15 9AA). If parking in the village, attendees are asked to be mindful to do so respectfully.

The event is free but donations to the Willen Church Hooke Heritage Project for future improvements will be gratefully received.