Milton Keynes Point through the decades

1980s

The Point’s iconic neon lights served as a Milton Keynes Staple for many years, acting as a symbol for Milton Keynes natives that they had arrived home after a long commute, or day away. Photo: Living Archive

The Point also contained a Brasserie Bar and Nightclub, which provided a setting for many good memories for Milton Keynes residents. Photo: Charles J Wesoky

1990s

In a home video from 1993 uploaded to Youtube, we see the Point still thriving, with movie goers queuing up for tickets at the now UCI-branded cinema Box Office. Photo: YouTube

During the 1990s, the Point showed local advertisements and news updates on its outdoor digital screen. Photo: YouTube

2000s

By the mid 2000s, after a brief stint of ownership by the now defunct Easy Cinema, Odeon was running the cinema section of the Point, competing with neighbouring Cineworld and facing a decline in ticket sales. Pic: David Simpson.

A few years on, the Point nightclub had permanently closed and, in 2009, the iconic neon red lights that illuminated the building by night were switched off for the last time.

Talks in 2012 of the Point being demolished inspired a response from Milton Keynes citizens in strong opposition to this. A Facebook campaign was started, alongside a petition to save the building, as well as a protest music video filmed outside the Point and posted to YouTube by local rapper J4SON. Above is an image from the video titled 'No Point Campaign Song'.

The cinema section of the Point finally closed its doors in 2015, with its final film showing as Kingsman:The Secret Service.

2020s

1 . Contributed The point opened on the 23rd November, 1985 as the UK’s very first purpose-made multiplex cinema. The grand opening of the Point included a ribbon-cutting by AMC officials, and was followed by high-profile UK premieres of films such as Rocky IV and Presumed Innocent staring Harrison Ford. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed The Point’s iconic neon lights served as a Milton Keynes Staple for many years, acting as a symbol for Milton Keynes natives that they had arrived home after a long commute, or day away. Photo: Photo: Living Archive Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The Point also contained a Brasserie Bar and Nightclub, which provided a setting for many good memories for Milton Keynes residents. Photo: Photo: Charles J Wesoky Photo Sales