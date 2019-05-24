10 of the best beer gardens in Milton Keynes to enjoy the sun

These are the best beer gardens in Milton Keynes for enjoying the sun.

It looks set to be a warm summer, and people are going to want to be outside to enjoy it.

1. The Wavendon Arms

Nestled in the typically English village of Wavendon on the outskirts of MK.
2. The Prince George

Standing spectacularly proud in the Milton Keynes suburb of Tattenhoe this pub is named after William and Kate's first born.
3. The Galleon

Located in Wolverton next to the Grand Union Canal this pub is an ideal stop on a walk.
4. The Caldecotte Arms

Located on the beautiful Caldecotte Lake in MK. A popular part of the Caldecotte Arms is the famous Windmill.
Page 1 of 3