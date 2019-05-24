10 of the best beer gardens in Milton Keynes to enjoy the sun
It looks set to be a warm summer, and people are going to want to be outside to enjoy it.
If you're looking to make the most of the summer in Milton Keynes, these are 10 of the best places in Milton Keynes to enjoy a sunny drink in a beer garden.
1. The Wavendon Arms
Nestled in the typically English village of Wavendon on the outskirts of MK.
2. The Prince George
Standing spectacularly proud in the Milton Keynes suburb of Tattenhoe this pub is named after William and Kate's first born.
3. The Galleon
Located in Wolverton next to the Grand Union Canal this pub is an ideal stop on a walk.
4. The Caldecotte Arms
Located on the beautiful Caldecotte Lake in MK. A popular part of the Caldecotte Arms is the famous Windmill.
