10 of the lowest-rated restaurants in Milton Keynes according to Google Reviews

Keeping on the right side of your customers is key when running a restaurant or takeaway.

With dozens of places to eat in Milton Keynes, potential customers are not short of choice. Here are some of the places in Milton Keynes with low ratings on Google Reviews from people who have eaten there.

1. Good Food 4 U Bradwell Rd, New Bradwell, Milton Keynes MK13 0BX. Google reviews rating: 3.5/5

2. Ash's Fish & Chicken Pizza and All Kebabs 31 Singleton Dr, Grange Farm, Milton Keynes MK8 0PX. Google reviews rating: 3.6/5

3. Chopstix Noodle Bar Kiosk 1, Midsummer Place Shopping Centre, 67 Midsummer Blvd, Milton Keynes MK9 3GB. Google reviews rating: 3.7/5

4. Marco's New York Italian 500 Saxon Gate, West, Milton Keynes MK9 2HQ. Google reviews rating: 3.7/5

