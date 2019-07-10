Night out

18 photos that will take you back to a night out in Milton Keynes in 2002

There were no camera phones, no group texts and very little social media - it's a wonder a night out even got planned!

But back in 2002, there were plenty of memories to be made, and alcopops to be had! Just make sure you are wearing the right shoes to be let in...!

Nokias were the hottest phones on the market, with the indestructible 3310 a fave of the time. No group texts though!

1. Get on the trusty Nokia

Getty
Still the scent of Christmas gift sets from your gran to this day, Lynx Africa was going to keep you smelling fresh.

2. Smelling right

other
Those Oceana bouncers were militant when it came to the dress code, so making sure you had the right shoes was essential.

3. Having the right shoes

other
No-one goes straight to the club! You'd whet the whistle at somewhere like the Kingston Tavern - which nowadays is a row of restaurants.

4. Head to the pub first

jpimedia
