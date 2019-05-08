400 classic cars rev up for mammoth festival in Milton Keynes

Hundreds of classic cars are revving up in readiness for the annual festival in Stony Stratford next month.

To be held on Sunday June 2, the charity event takes over the whole of the town.

Classic cars coming to MK

Over the past 11 years it has raised more than £60,000 for Willen Hospice.

There will be more than 400 classics of all descriptions parked in the historical Market Square, the High Street and other locations throughout the town.

A spokesman said: “We are visited by thousands of general public to the free event. “

He added: “This year we have also secured a flypast from a Battle of Britain Spitfire.”

Full details of the festival, plus reports and photographs from previous years, are available on www.classicstony.co.uk