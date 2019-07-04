Burgers

7 of the best burger joints in Milton Keynes - according to TripAdvisor

If you’re in the mood for a quality burger, then Milton Keynes has plenty of places to go.

These are seven of the best places to get a burger in Milton Keynes, according to TripAdvisor.

I would suggest it for the Sunday roast, but its ideal for any occasion, the burger is fantastic!

1. The Three Trees

The burgers are large, filling, well cooked and very tasty!

2. Clary's Bar & Grill

A fantastic array of real ales with a fair quantity of foreign craft beers to boot, gorgeous burgers too.

3. The Chequers

Upmarket burgers and milkshakes which are just wonderful and done to order.

4. Smashburger

