7 of the best burger joints in Milton Keynes - according to TripAdvisor
If you’re in the mood for a quality burger, then Milton Keynes has plenty of places to go.
These are seven of the best places to get a burger in Milton Keynes, according to TripAdvisor.
1. The Three Trees
I would suggest it for the Sunday roast, but its ideal for any occasion, the burger is fantastic!
2. Clary's Bar & Grill
The burgers are large, filling, well cooked and very tasty!
3. The Chequers
A fantastic array of real ales with a fair quantity of foreign craft beers to boot, gorgeous burgers too.
4. Smashburger
Upmarket burgers and milkshakes which are just wonderful and done to order.
