7 of the best cheap last minute flights from Luton airport in July
If you’re searching for some summer sun, or just a break away - then there’s plenty of last minute flight deals currently on offer that don’t break the bank.
These are seven last minute flights deals currently available from Luton airport.
1. Cork, Ireland - 33 pounds return
Return flight with Ryanair for 33 pounds. Outbound: Tuesday 9 July, 11:15 LTN - 12:40. Return: Saturday 13 July, 15:40 ORK - 17:05 LTN bit.ly/2XmiFwC
2. Beziers, France - 41 pounds return
Return flight with Ryanair for 41 pounds. Outbound: Wednesday 10 July, 06:25 LTN - 09:20 BZR. Return: Wednesday 17 July, 09:45 BZR - 10:45 LTN bit.ly/2NtApBH
3. Bergen, Norway - 62 pounds return
Return flight with Wizz Air for 62 pounds. Outbound: Monday 8 July, 10:20 LTN - 13:10 BGO. Return: Wednesday 17 July, 13:45 BGO - 14:40 LTN bit.ly/2LxDb6a
4. Turku, Finland - 45 pounds return
Return flight with Wizz Air for 45 pounds. Outbound: Thursday 4 July, 12:35 LTN - 17:20 TKU. Return: Tuesday 9 July, 20:30 BGO - 21:40 LTN bit.ly/2KTEQ6J
