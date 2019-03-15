7 of the best free things to do with under 5s in the South

If you’re searching for fun activities to do with the little ones, but don’t want to break the bank doing so, then the South of England has a variety of options.

These are seven of the best free things to do in the south with children under the age of five.

WWF Living Planet Centre - Woking

The WWF Living Planet Centre in Woking is free admission and there’s lots for the little ones to do, from family activities and workshops, to behind-the-scenes tours.

Visit - Rufford House, Brewery Rd, Woking GU21 4LL - wwf.org.uk/get-involved/living-planet-centre



Stanwick Lakes - Stanwick, Wellingborough

Stanwick Lakes features small stream and water wheels, a large sand play area, a climbing tower and a giant slide.

The Hideaway is an indoor play facility, which has a nautical-themed adventure play zone. Note: The site is free to those who walk or cycle in.

Visit: Stanwick, Wellingborough NN9 6GY - stanwicklakes.org.uk/



Sywell Country Park - Ecton, Northampton

Sywell Country Park has a sand and water play area, including a water pump and climbing frames, ​located in an old water filtration bed from when the park was a water supply reservoir

There’s also an indoor soft play area which is great fun for the little ones.

Visit: Washbrook Ln, Ecton, Northampton NN6 0QX - northamptonshireparks.co.uk/sywell-country-park/



Rushmere Country Park - Leighton Buzzard

Rushmere Country Park is located not too far away from Milton Keynes and is great place for young kids.

There’s a huge slide, a big swing and a lovely sandpit play area near the entrance to the park.

Visit: Linslade Rd, Heath and Reach, Leighton Buzzard LU7 - miltonkeyneskids.com/project/rushmere-country-park/



Stockwood Discovery Centre

Stockwood Discovery Centre has plenty of things for kids to do. With beautiful gardens, a splendid children's playground and garden cafe, this is a great place for a day out with the little ones.

Visit: London Road, Luton LU1 4LX - lutonculture.com/stockwood-discovery-centre/



Natural History Museum - Tring

The Natural History museum features a weird and wonderful collection of 4,000 animal and insect specimens collected by Sir Walter Rothschild during his life.

If you’re looking for something different to do indoors, then this quirky collection of animals could be a great place to go.

Visit: Akeman Street, Tring, Hertfordshire HP23 6AP - nhm.ac.uk/visit/tring



Cumberland House Natural History Museum

Displays at this museum include dinosaurs, an A to Z of Natural History and a working beehive.

There is also the Butterfly House, which is home to a wide array of neo-tropical butterflies, including swallowtails, morphos and owl butterflies.

Visit: Eastern Parade, Portsmouth PO4 9RF - portsmouthnaturalhistory.co.uk/







