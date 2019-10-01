9 of the best breakfast spots in Milton Keynes according to TripAdvisor
If breakfast is your favourite meal of the day, then there’s plenty of places to eat in Milton Keynes.
These are 9 of the best breakfast spots in Milton Keynes, according to TripAdvisor.
1. Carluccios
Breakfast is just right. A perfect treat. Mushrooms are really nice! Sausage herby. Pancetta crisp and salty. Ciabatta fresh. Staff wonderful. TripAdvisor reviewer
2. The Fenny Kitchen
I've had a few breakfasts recently and on all occasions the food has been excellent. The venue is great, the food is good value and Siggy, the manager, along with her team are friendly and professional. TripAdvisor reviewer
3. The Greedy Italian
Great for breakfast & lunch, sweet or salty, light or Full English , chilling atmosphere, will come back to try dinner dishes!
4. French Affaire
Coffee is delicious and our choices of eggs benedict, nutella crepe and eggs florentine were wonderfully presented and equally delicious. TripAdvisor reviewer
