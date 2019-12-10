9 of the most popular Milton Keynes properties currently for sale

On the hunt for a new home?

There are a wealth of gems currently on the market to buy in Milton Keynes, which cater for a variety of budgets. But these nine properties have attracted the most interest in the past month, according to Zoopla, so house hunters will have to move fast to snap one up. Do any of these fit what you’re looking for?

1. 3 bedroom semi-detached, Ludlow Close Located in the sought-after area of West Bletchley, this three bedroom property offers a good-sized living space, with a generous rear garden and off road parking. Price: 222,000 GBP Zoopla other Buy a Photo

2. 3 bedroom semi-detached, Coles Avenue Spacious and well presented, this house is offered for sale on the popular shared equity scheme, and benefits from a large rear garden, carport for two cars and additional parking space for two extra vehicles. Price: 200,900 GBP Zoopla other Buy a Photo

3. 2 bedroom flat, Staverton Grove Available for 30 per cent Shared Ownership, this modern flat comes complete with its own balcony, allocated parking and gas central heating, and makes for a great starter home for first time buyers. Price: 58,500 GBP Zoopla other Buy a Photo

4. 3 bedroom semi-detached, Wingfield Grove A great opportunity to purchase a 50 per cent shared ownership property, this three-bedroom home sits in a popular residential area of Middleton and is just a short drive from Central Milton Keynes. Price: 160,000 GBP Zoopla other Buy a Photo

