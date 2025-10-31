Only moving to wipe the moisture off my heated brow in the searing Egyptian sun, I gazed open-mouthed as I stood in front of one of the most captivating panoramas I'd ever seen in my 47 years of life.

I'd always dreamt of one day visiting the Pyramids of Giza and there they were, three enormous pharaoh tombs built over 4,500 years ago pointing high up into the clear blue sky creating a backdrop of masterpieces that no film or photograph will ever do justice.

It was one of many 'pinch-me' moments during our 'Secrets of Egypt & the Nile' cruise with AmaWaterways, who left no stone unturned in uncovering the history of such a fascinating part of the world, leaving my wife and I to enjoy one of the most emotional and awe-inspiring holiday experiences.

Our 12-day Egyptian adventure began as soon as we stepped off the plane in Cairo, where an AmaWaterways guide was waiting in person to provide a seamless transfer into the heart of the vibrant and bustling capital where we would enjoy three luxurious nights in the five-star St Regis hotel, one of the city's newest and most opulent accommodations with many of its ultra-stylish rooms providing stunning views of the river.

The captivating panorama of the Sphinx and Great Pyramid of Giza | AmaWaterways

Although we'd soon be sailing down the world's longest and most breathtaking waterways, there was time first to acquaint ourselves with fellow guests and the Ama land crew, including friendly cruise manager Remon and Egyptologist Dina, who'd both move heaven and earth to ensure we soaked up all the must-see sights and as much of the country's incredible history as possible.

It also happened to be my birthday, and where better to celebrate on our first night in Egypt than in the romantic setting of the St Regis's La Zisa restaurant overlooking the Nile glistening underneath the moonlit evening sky.

The AmaLilia river ship which cruises up and down the Nile | AmaWaterways

'It doesn't get much better than this,' I thought, and as the city awoke the following morning, a traditional Egyptian breakfast of 'ful medames' set us up for our first full day of exploring, with a sightseeing trip to Saladin's Citadel and the stunning Ottoman-style Alabaster Mosque of Mohamed Ali, one of Cairo's most notable landmarks.

This was followed by an informative tour around the old Egyptian Museum, built at the turn of the 20th Century and home to many of the treasures belonging to famous ruler King Tutankhamun, with the jaw-dropping sight of his solid gold burial mask forming the centrepiece.

With hearts and minds fully immersed, what followed will go down as one of the most fascinating and absorbing days of discovery, and while the iconic vision of the Pyramids and Great Sphinx will forever be etched in the memory, the even older 'Step Pyramid of Djoser', built way back in around 2670 BC, was equally inspiring, leaving heads scratched as to how such a structural phenomenon was created.

If anyone knew, it was our tour guide Dina, who's encyclopedic knowledge of her homeland never ceased to amaze. For the duration of the trip there wasn't a single question that couldn't be answered and with her warm nature, wicked sense of humour and ability to keep the persistent street vendors in line, we knew we were in safe hands.

That's not to say we didn't barter for the odd souvenir or two which provided entertainment throughout and, with the right tactics used, was reasonably cheap.

One of the AmaLilia suites with twin balcony | AmaWaterways

With goodies purchased, our final trip out of Cairo was to the vast megastructure that is the Grand Egyptian Museum, now the world's biggest archaeological complex showcasing more than 100,000 artifacts from prehistoric times and thousands of years of pharaonic civilisation, as well as the more recent ancient Greek and Roman periods.

You could spend a whole day there and only scratch the surface, with a couple of hours not seeming long enough, but with an early morning flight to Luxor and the AmaLilia river ship waiting further down the Nile, returning to the St Regis for some relaxation and an early slumber seemed the right call.

And so our seven-day sojourn along the Nile was upon us and after being greeted onboard with smiles and a friendly 'Salam alaikum (hello)' from the welcoming ship crew, feelings of excitement and mystery over the treasures that lay ahead were building, and after an initial delve into the ship's dining offerings for the first of many indulgent meals, the remaining afternoon gave us an opportunity to unpack and explore our new home.

The main restaurant on AmaLilia | AmaWaterways

Debuting on the Nile in 2024, the AmaLilia is the slightly younger sister ship of AmaDhalia boasting an high-end locally-inspired decor with a capacity of just over 80 guests across 41 staterooms and suites, with many featuring plush marble bathrooms and twin balconies.

Ours was one of the lower-category staterooms on the Acacia Deck and although we were without the perk of outside seating, the two large windows which peered slightly above water level provided all the clarity and viewing fun that we needed.

The best lookouts on AmaLilia were provided on the sun deck, where an inviting pool and myriad of seats and shaded sun loungers await, and at over 230-metres long the ship has a unique open feel.

While in Luxor, the first day in our new maritime home saw us cross to the Nile's west bank for a unforgettable visit to the secluded desert and Valley of the Kings, home to the rock-cut royal tombs of pharaohs and powerful nobles, including Seti I and Ramses II with their spectacular decorations and intricate hieroglyphics, as well as one of the world's most popular tourist spots, the enigmatic sight of King Tut and his mummified corpse which can still be viewed to this day.

A traditional Egyptian feast at the Chef's Table | travelsofmrsb

If that wasn't enough, a short journey to see the stunning Temple of Hatshepsut, Egypt's first female ruler, and an up-close view of the Colossi of Memnon, was the icing on the cake to a day that delivered more than we could ever have imagined.

Back on board, by the time we arrived in Edfu to visit the remarkable Temple of Horus, the mix of delightful crew members and 60-odd transfixed guests had created a unique 'family' feel which is something that AmaWaterways prides itself on.

A sunset scene on the AmaLilia sundeck | AmaWaterways

Being split into groups of three each with our own Egyptologist and coach driver meant that tours were personal and intimate which ensured that no crucial facts and figures were missed.

Mealtimes were spent in the main restaurant where a changing daily menu of Egyptian and western flavours appeased all appetites, with tables-for-two an option for quieter evenings along with larger group settings perfect for more sociable occasions.

Alternatively, a lavish fine dining experience could be booked at the signature 'Chef's Table', enjoyed in a more private location featuring a delicious tasting menu of regional flavours.

The beautiful site of the Philae Temple at Aswan | Getty Images/iStockphoto

Preceding dinner each evening was the hugely-popular 'Sip & Sail' hour where guests discussed the day's adventures while enjoying canapes and complimentary drinks including a 'cocktail of the day', and with wine and beer regularly topped up during mealtimes, it meant an alcoholic beverage that didn't eat into your on board account was never too far away.

Sailing on to Aswan, the cruise was in full swing and while venturing on a tour towards the island-based Philae Temple, a stopover in the colourful Nubian village of Hessa saw us dancing and singing with the locals before returning to the ship by felucca, a River Nile favourite.

With the early mornings getting the better of many who turned in for the night, it didn't stop a handful of guests continuing the party on board as the friendly Nubians arrived later in the evening to entertain with a special show.

The AmaLilia lounge, where evening entertainment and the daily 'Sip & Sail' hour is held | AmaWaterways

Opting to skip the optional excursion to Abu Simbel, the following morning brought remaining guests some welcome relaxation time as we joined Remon for a stroll into Aswan for a spot of market shopping, where prices for traditional galabeya outfits for the evening's Egyptian night were successfully negotiated.

The afternoon took us to the ultimate place of tranquility as we treated ourselves to a heavenly full body massage in the AmaLilia spa, conveniently located opposite our stateroom, leaving us feeling rejuvenated for a teatime visit to the Great Temple of Kom Ombo which, with its soaring columns, looked stunning underneath the setting Egyptian sun.

Heading back towards Edfu, trips to the Temple of Karnak, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the Temple of Luxor brought further feelings of mystique, before an educational experience at the nearby Papyrus Institute saw us learn more about hieroglyphics and the ancient processes used to create such unique wall art.

With cameras at the ready, a scenic morning cruise from Luxor to Qena brought guests to the sun deck to savour the best views of the trip, while at the same time having plenty of fun with the Nile’s rowing boat vendors hitching a ride and throwing numerous tempting garments on board in exchange for cash. Of course, purchasing wasn't compulsory!

Inside the spectacular Abdeen Presidential Palace in Cairo | AmaWaterways

Perhaps the most impressive of all the amazing temples we'd seen was Dendera's Temple of Hathor - the Goddess of Love - due to its exceptional state of preservation (it was buried under sand for centuries), vibrant colours and elaborate, well-preserved reliefs and astronomical ceilings.

It was a fitting end to a magical week of sailing and as we waved 'Ma'a el salama (goodbye)' to our wonderful crew 'family' it was time to fly back to Cairo and the St Regis, with a specially-arranged lunch and tour at the spectacular Abdeen Presidential Palace, which was up until 1952 the official residence of the Egyptian royal family.

And so that was that, a trip that was far more than just a holiday. And thanks to AmaWaterways' impeccable service, expert guides and perfectly-executed itinerary, it allowed us to connect with the ancient wonders of Egypt in a way that wouldn't have been possible by any other means.

TRAVEL FACTS

AmaWaterways offer the 11-night Secrets of Egypt & the Nile package from £6,034pp. The price is based on two people sharing a cabin on the 4 May 2026 departure on AmaLilia, including flights from London or Manchester and overseas transfers. Regional flights are available for a supplement of £75pp. To reserve an AmaWaterways river cruise, contact your preferred Travel Agent, call 0800 520 2250 or visit the AmaWaterways website.