Amazon at Milton Keynes delivers a special Christmas to sick children

Children staying at Bedford Hospital over Christmas received a special delivery from the Amazon team when they showed up with gifts and games.

The products, worth more than £1,500, were donated to the hospital as part of the Amazon in the Community programme, where the company supports nearby communities.

Amazon and Bedford Hospital staff

The staff at Bedford Hospital and team from Amazon have had an ongoing relationship since 2014 and the gifts, which are delivered annually, aim to offer pleasant distractions from what can be a difficult experience for the children.

Scott Wharton, general manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes, said: “This is the fourth year we have been able to donate gifts to the Bedford Hospital children’s ward and we look forward to our visit there all year. It’s a privilege to have such a great relationship with the ward, and we are thankful we can support them in this way.”

Shabina Ansari from Bedford Hospital, added: “We absolutely love having the Amazon team down to visit the ward each year – it really is a very special time for us as staff and for the families the donation impacts.

"We aim to offer the best care we can to children, and play is a fundamental part of that. It is humbling to have the continued support of Amazon in Milton Keynes and we really can’t thank Scott and his team enough for all they continue to do for us.”