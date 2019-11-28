Anti-fox hunting roadshow is coming to Milton Keynes

An aminal welfare charity urging MPs to strengthen the fox hunting ban will be holding a pre-general election campaign in Milton Keynes on Saturday.

Members of League Against Cruel Sports will be staging a roadshow outside Milton Keynes station between 10am and 3pm.

They are petitioning all MPs and would-be MPs as part of a campaign to see fox hunting finally consigned to history.

The league says loopholes in the Hunting Act have allowed hunts to get away with killing foxes and now, 14 years after the ban was made law, political parties should commit to strengthening it.

They claim recent figures show the majority of British people want tougher hunting laws, backed up by prison sentences, to prevent fox hunts from killing wildlife.

Chris Luffingham, director of campaigns at the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “How many times do we need to show pictures and film of foxes being killed by dogs before the politicians realise the Hunting Act is not doing what it’s there to do – protect the lives of wild animals?"

He added: "Trail hunting, which was invented after the fox hunting ban was implemented in 2005, has been widely dismissed as a fraudulent activity that is used as a cover-up for the illegal pursuit of foxes.”

A trail hunt, or drag hunt, was held last month in bury Feild in Newport Pagnell.