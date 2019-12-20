Over the festive period, it’s normal to build up a lot of rubbish.

From torn up wrapping paper, to food packaging, uneaten leftovers and a glass bottle or two – Christmas time sure can get messy.

You might need to squash the rubbish down extra hard at the end of December. Picture: Shutterstock

With bin collection dates disrupted by the Christmas holidays, make sure you stay on top of the mess with this quick guide to the Christmas and New Year bin collection dates.

When will the bins be collected over this year’s festive period?

Milton Keynes Council have confirmed the following schedule for bin collections over the holiday period:

The council website can also advise you on how to dispose of your Christmas tree. Picture: Shutterstock

- Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 25 December will be collected on Friday 27 December.

- Bins due to be collected on Thursday 26 December will be collected on Saturday 28 December.

- Bins due to be collected on Friday 27 December will be collected on Monday 30 December.

- Bins due to be collected on Monday 30 December will be collected on Tuesday 31 December

- Bins due to be collected on Tuesday 31 December will be collected on Thursday 2 January.

- Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 1 January will be collected on Friday 3 January.

- Bins due to be collected on Thursday 2 January will be collected on Saturday 4 January.

- Bins due to be collected on Friday 3 December will be collected on Monday 6 January.

For more information, visit the Milton Keynes Council website.