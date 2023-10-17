A shining star! Local car retailer’s latest addition named The Sun’s Car of the Year

A Milton Keynes car retailer is proud to announce that its latest model to go on sale has been crowned The Sun’s Car of the Year and Small SUV/Crossover of the Year in the News UK Motor Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marshall Milton Keynes on Chippenham Drive is delighted that the all-new Volvo EX30 has been honoured with its first major awards, even before the earliest cars have reached UK roads.

The EX30, the smallest SUV ever launched by Volvo, was applauded as being the benchmark model in its class, with a choice of pure electric powertrains, a sustainably focused design, cutting-edge technology and Volvo’s quality and safety, all at an accessible price.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rob Gill, The Sun Motors Editor, said: “The EX30 is everything you expect a modern Volvo to be – safe, Scandi cool and sustainable – at a price you’d never expect. The EX30 is going to be a huge hit. We’re utterly convinced of it. It is the stand-out winner as The Sun Car of the Year.”

The new Volvo EX30 has been named the Sun's 'Car of the Year'

Adding to the car’s success, the EX30 was also named Small SUV/Crossover of the Year in the News UK Motor Awards, which represents a number of the organisation’s national media platforms, including The Sunday Times.

Nick Rufford, Motoring Editor at The Sunday Times, added: “Savvy buyers have been holding out for an electric SUV that’s smart looking, has vim and zest, and doesn’t break the bank. This mini-Volvo’s sub-£34,000 starting price undercuts not only its electric rivals, but plenty of petrol SUVs, too.”

Carmine Fruncillo, General Manager at Marshall Milton Keynes, said: “We’ve already seen real excitement about the EX30 since launching the car earlier this summer, which these two awards will only add to as drivers look for an affordable electric option to replace their current vehicles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The EX30 offers all of the premium quality, safety and sustainability associated with Volvo Cars, in a convenient, compact and affordable package – so it’s great to see this already being recognised by national publications.

“We welcome Milton Keynes drivers to pop into Marshall Milton Keynes to learn more about the small but mighty EX30 and chat to our friendly team of experts.”