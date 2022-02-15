Double Trouble! Storms warning for Northern motorists

Motorists advised to check their insurance policies after latest storm forecasts

A leading insurance firm is warning motorists to check their policies before venturing out this week after the latest weather forecasts say two storms will hit the North of England from Wednesday night.

Storm Dudley is expected to bring coastal flooding as it coincides with high tides as well as gusts of up to 90mph and rain. Storm Eunice will follow on Friday with snow on high ground and more heavy rain.

Quotezone.co.uk, a leading car insurance comparison website, says any damage to cars caused by driving through flooded roads might not be covered by insurance policies. It warns motorists to carefully check their policies exclusions, and even if routes are partially blocked, drivers should think twice before using waterlogged roads.

Greg Wilson, Founder of Quotezone.co.uk, comments: “Motorists who have taken out third party only or third-party, fire and theft insurance won’t be covered for any storm damage to their vehicles, such as flying debris – only fully-comprehensive policyholders are likely to be protected in those cases.

“With many parts of the North expected to feel the full force of the storms, getting where you need to go without encountering a flooded road could be easier said than done.

“Unfortunately, though, if motorists do decide to drive through these roads, there’s a very real risk that they won’t be covered for any resulting water damage to the car – even fully-comprehensive drivers.”

Greg Wilson advises motorists that have to go out to make sure their cars are roadworthy before setting off. Some insurance providers offer winter emergency survival kits as standard but if they don’t, it is wise to put one in the boot with thermal blankets, torches, phone chargers, emergency food and water rations and a first aid kit just in case.