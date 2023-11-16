Drivers get to grips with EV safety during Road Safety Week.

Younger drivers are nearly three times as likely to make their next car an electric vehicle (EV) than older drivers, an independent study has revealed.

The research* found that amongst other drivers, 53% of 25-34-year-olds are more likely to replace their car with an EV than they were 12 months ago, 35-44-year-olds (40%) and 45-54-year-olds (32%). Over 55s are the least likely to replace their existing car with an EV.

With Road Safety Week 2023 taking place from 19-25 November, SOGO is preparing motorists to drive EVs safely. As EVs continue to grow in popularity, SOGO is calling for greater numbers of new drivers to start using EVs and interacting with the technology.

SOGO is offering drivers the opportunity to attend a free EV driving day at Hertfordshire County Showground, St Albans, on 17 February 2024, helping to familiarise them with EVs and getting to grips with the differences between a petrol or diesel car.

Karl Howkins, managing director of SOGO, said: "The majority of drivers do not learn to drive in an EV, and many have never even experienced driving one, so there are lots of safety issues to consider when getting behind the wheel for the first time. The acceleration can be very surprising. Instant torque is one of the key advantages of EVs, and they accelerate much faster than traditional cars, which can be useful in dangerous driving situations but also take some time to adapt to. We’re hosting an EV-safe driving day to help encourage safer motoring and provide a greater understanding of the technology and controls involved.

“Few driving instructors in the UK currently have access to an EV for students, and the issue of battery range lasting long enough for lessons and the availability of charge points along UK roads are slowing down the move towards getting more EV motorists on the roads.”

Reflecting significant shifts in vehicle use and ownership, SOGO provides flexible leases from as little as four weeks, which means drivers can hit the road in a new vehicle every month if they wish.

The company believes that short-term leasing will be essential to the mass adoption of EVs before 2035, when all new cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will be banned.

SOGO uses the latest technology to give a digital-led service that allows customers to order a vehicle in minutes. It has also created a customer service centre in Milton Keynes to ensure all customers are supported with the ability to speak to a team member on the phone.

To register interest in the SOGO EV driving day, visit https://www.sogomobility.co.uk/