Ford to launch seven new EVs by 2024

Ford will launch seven new all-electric vehicles within the next two years, as it moves towards an all-EV line-up.

Announcing plans for the rapid expansion of production at its Cologne Electrification Centre, the brand said it was targeting 600,000 EV sales in Europe by 2026 as splits the business into two arms - Ford Model e, which will oversee the production of new EVs, and Ford Blue, which will continue the combustion engine range.

The three new cars and four vans will join Ford’s existing Mach-e and Mach-e GT electric cars and the forthcoming E-Transit, which will arrive later this year.

The first new vehicle will be a mid-sized five-seat SUV based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform. It will slot in beneath the Mustang Mach-e in the range and offer up to 310 miles of range.

An all-electric Puma will be one of three passenger EVs

The new SUV’s name will be revealed later this year ahead of production starting in 2023. It will be built at the Cologne facility alongside a new “sports-crossover” model which is expected to go on sale the following year.

At the same time an all-electric version of the popular Ford Puma crossover will begin production at Ford’s plant in Romania.

Ford plans to phase out all combustion engined passenger cars in Europe by 2030 and vans by 2035.

Stuart Rowley, chair of Ford of Europe said: “These new Ford electric vehicles signal what is nothing less than the total transformation of our brand in Europe – a new generation of zero-emission vehicles, optimized for a connected world, offering our customers truly outstanding user experiences.”

Alongside the new passenger cars, Ford confirmed four all-electric commercial vehicles in addition to the E-Transit.

In 2023 battery-powered versions of the Transit Custom one-tonne van and Tourneo Custom multi-purpose vehicle will be launched. The following year the next generation of the smaller, Transit Courier and Tourneo Courier will arrive with all-electric drivetrains.