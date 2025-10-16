Here's where to go in Milton Keynes when your car is giving you a real headache

All the usual thoughts go through the head about how bad the damage is? how much it will cost? and also can you find a garage that you can trust to do a good job?
Here we have pulled together a guide of some of the highest rated car garages and mechanics around the Milton Keynes area, via Google ratings from past customers to help you on your way.
1. George Automotive - Unit 4, Lower Rectory Farm, Milton Keynes
Friendly staff, affordable prices, knowledgeable mechanics" - Rated: 4.8 (313 reviews) Photo: Google
2. DS Motors - Stacey Bushes, Milton Keynes
"Excellent service and a reasonable price" - Rated: 4.7 (130 reviews) Photo: Google
3. MK Car Doctor LTD - 25 First Ave, Bletchley
"Superb work and reasonable prices. Highly recommended" - Rated: 4.8 (178 reviews) Photo: Google
4. Vinces Autos
"Very good service level, knowledgable staff and fair pricing." - Rated: 4.7 (182 reviews) Photo: Vinces Autos