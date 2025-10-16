There are a number of excellent car garages around Milton Keynes to see you good when trouble strikes.placeholder image
Here's where to go in Milton Keynes when your car is giving you a real headache

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Oct 2025, 09:56 BST
When something goes wrong with your car it’s always a big worry.

All the usual thoughts go through the head about how bad the damage is? how much it will cost? and also can you find a garage that you can trust to do a good job?

Here we have pulled together a guide of some of the highest rated car garages and mechanics around the Milton Keynes area, via Google ratings from past customers to help you on your way.

Friendly staff, affordable prices, knowledgeable mechanics" - Rated: 4.8 (313 reviews)

1. George Automotive - Unit 4, Lower Rectory Farm, Milton Keynes

Friendly staff, affordable prices, knowledgeable mechanics" - Rated: 4.8 (313 reviews) Photo: Google

"Excellent service and a reasonable price" - Rated: 4.7 (130 reviews)

2. DS Motors - Stacey Bushes, Milton Keynes

"Excellent service and a reasonable price" - Rated: 4.7 (130 reviews) Photo: Google

"Superb work and reasonable prices. Highly recommended" - Rated: 4.8 (178 reviews)

3. MK Car Doctor LTD - 25 First Ave, Bletchley

"Superb work and reasonable prices. Highly recommended" - Rated: 4.8 (178 reviews) Photo: Google

"Very good service level, knowledgable staff and fair pricing." - Rated: 4.7 (182 reviews)

4. Vinces Autos

"Very good service level, knowledgable staff and fair pricing." - Rated: 4.7 (182 reviews) Photo: Vinces Autos

