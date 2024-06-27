King of cars: Milton Keynes car retailer thrilled after popular model named UK’s best seven-seater

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Milton Keynes car retailer is celebrating success as its popular SUV model has been crowned the UK’s best seven-seater.

Marshall Volvo Milton Keynes on Chippenham Drive is delighted after the stylish Volvo XC90 scooped the prestigious accolade at the Auto Trader New Car Awards 2024.

Its success was secured thanks to the positive opinions and experiences of owners who were among more than 200,000 UK motorists who took part in Auto Trader’s latest annual survey, rating their cars across different criteria, from reliability and performance to appearance and running costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announced at an awards ceremony in London on 13 June, the honour commends the XC90 for its impressive balance of style and practicality. While it displays the cool, contemporary design cues that distinguish today’s Volvo models, it offers a generous combination of passenger and load space.

Volvo XC90

The load compartment in the petrol version offers up to 356 litres of space when all seven seats are being used, or a maximum of 1,856 litres with all the seats folded down.

For Milton Keynes families on the move, the XC90 provides many useful features for making journeys easier and more comfortable.

Standard equipment across the range includes individual folding second- and third-row seats, four-zone climate control with an advanced air-quality system, air-conditioning for the third-row seats, hands-free tailgate operation, a rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, and a comprehensive suite of safety and driver-assistance systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carmine Fruncillo, Head of Business at Marshall Volvo Milton Keynes, said: “It is fantastic to win this Auto Trader award, not least because it is voted for by owners who live with the car day in, day out.

“In all the advances we have made in design, engineering, safety and new technologies, we have never forgotten the importance of day-to-day practicality – a hallmark of our brand over many years. Customers clearly value the fact that the XC90 is an authentic, premium-quality seven-seater without compromise.

“We welcome Milton Keynes drivers to visit Marshall Volvo Milton Keynes to learn more about the supremely practical XC90 and chat to our friendly team of experts.”

The XC90’s success comes just a week after the first of Volvo’s fully electric EX90 seven-seaters came off the assembly line in the USA.