Lucky Milton Keynes charity raffle winner drives away with car for Christmas

Christmas has come early for the lucky winner of a brand new all-electric VW ID.3 who won the prize with a £1 winning ticket in this year’s Community Foundation charity car raffle Recharged.

Anne from Bletchley was presented with the car at Volkswagen Group head office by Ian Revell, chief executive at Milton Keynes Community Foundation and Oliver Larkin, Head of Group Corporate and public relations at Volkswagen Group.

The prize includes a Pod Point Home Charger and a year’s free electricity from Octopus Energy.

The lucky winner of the Community Foundation charity car raffle picked up her car from VW Group in Milton Keynes

The charity car raffle is run each year by Milton Keynes Community Foundation, with the support of Volkswagen Group, to raise funds for charities in Milton Keynes. The winning ticket was sold by Kenny Wilson from MK Play Association.

Anne said: “I couldn’t believe it when I found out I had won. It didn’t feel real. The car is amazing. It was a cherry on the cake to be able to support MK Play Association with my entry.”

Ian Revell, chief executive of MK Community Foundation, said: We are delighted to be able to distribute this prize, along with 10 others, to winners across the borough. Over £26,000 has been raised for 43 local causes and we are extremely grateful to everyone who has played a part.”

If you want to find out more about the work of Milton Keynes Community Foundation, visit or email [email protected]