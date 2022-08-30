Milton Keynes accountant wins £100k Porsche - but vows to keep his £5k Ford Focus

Although Laurence Rogers has been lucky enough to win a new Porsche – he’s revealed he’s not prepared to part with his trusty old Ford.

The stunned 57-year-old scooped the dream machine as an early bird prize in TV’s Omaze Million Pound House Draw.

Laurence – who works as a financial accountant in Milton Keynes – said: “When I found out I’d won it was still early in the morning, so I thought I must be dreaming.

Omaze Porsche Taycan winner Laurence Rogers with his old Ford Focus

“I was still in shock when I told my colleagues at work – they all said that people never actually win these things but I think they’ve changed their minds now.

“I just couldn’t believe it, the best thing I’d ever won before this was a bottle of aftershave at a company Christmas raffle.”

Laurence’s new car is a Porsche Taycan 4S, which accelerates from standstill to 62mph in just four seconds – and is worth more than £100,000.

Omaze Porsche Taycan winner Laurence Rogers and wife Renny with his old Ford Focus

He said: “The car is absolutely incredible, I remember how excited I was when I first saw the dashboard of my Ford Focus light up at night, but this Porsche feels like the Starship Enterprise in comparison.”

But, Laurence, of Bedford, said he can’t bring himself to say goodbye to his reliable 1.0-litre Ford Focus just yet.

After all, it’s only got nearly 100k miles on the clock, takes more than 10 seconds to reach 62mph – and is worth around £5,000.

Laurence said: “I’m definitely keeping it for a while as I may never get the chance to own a car like this again – but thinking long-term, the money would provide financial security for my family and allow us to spend more quality time together.”

Laurence – who has been married to wife Renny for 18 years – joked: “My wife doesn’t drive, but perhaps she’ll consider taking lessons now we have a Porsche.”

Laurence paid £35 for his winning entry in the Omaze Million Pound House Draw and is hoping his good luck continues so he can bag the main prize – a stunning £2,500,000 beachfront house in Kent.