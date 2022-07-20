The work will include resurfacing, renewing road studs, refreshing line markings on the road and other safety improvements. National Highways says the maintenance will extend the life of the road and make journeys safer for motorists, and prevent the need for further closures in the future.

> Phase 1: B5120 Roundabout to M1 junction 11a (eastbound), Wednesday 20 July to Monday 1 August

Eastbound traffic will be diverted westbound on the A5 Dunstable Northern Bypass to the A505 / Watling Street / Church Street / Luton Road / Dunstable Road / before joining the M1 at junction 11.

Expect road closures due to A5 maintenance works expected to last until September

> Phase 2A: M1 junction 11a eastbound B5120 Roundabout, Tuesday 2 August to Wednesday 10 August

Eastbound traffic will be diverted westbound on the A5 Dunstable Northern Bypass to the A505 / Watling Street / Church Street / Luton Road / Dunstable Road / before joining the M1 at junction 11.

> Phase 2B: M1 junction 11a westbound, B5120 Roundabout, Thursday 11 August to Thursday 18 August

Westbound traffic will be diverted to the M1, junction 11 and A505 / Dunstable Road / Luton Road / Church Street and Watling Street.

> Phase 3: M1 junction 11a to B5120 Roundabout (westbound), Friday 19 August to Thursday 25 August

Westbound traffic will be diverted to the M1, junction 11 and A505 / Dunstable Road / Luton Road / Church Street and Watling Street.

> Phase 4: B5120 Roundabout, (in both directions), Tuesday 30 August to Tuesday 6 September

Eastbound traffic will be diverted onto the A505 / Watling Street / Church Street / Luton Road / Dunstable Road / before joining the M1 at junction 11. Westbound traffic will be the same in reverse

> Phase 5: A5 Thorn Roundabout to B5120 Roundabout (eastbound), Wednesday 7 September to Wednesday 21 September

Eastbound traffic will be diverted on to the A505 / Watling Street / Church Street / Luton Road / Dunstable Road / before joining the M1 at junction 11.