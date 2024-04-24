Silverstone Museum announces arrival of iconic Indy 500 exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Announcing its prestigious partnership with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, Silverstone Museum is launching its unique exhibition, The Indy 500: A British Success Story, which opens from May 1st. In a world exclusive, racing fans will be able to see Nigel Mansell’s 1992 F1 World Championship winning Williams FW14B car on display alongside his 1993 IndyCar World Series Lola T93/00.

This is one of the many highlights of the unique exhibition, made possible as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum undergoes a major, multimillion dollar refurbishment, which accelerated the opportunity for Silverstone Museum to bring the iconic IndyCars to the UK.

The monumental move to successfully ship the historic race cars to the Museum was fuelled by the venue’s official logistics partner, DHL. A range of iconic IndyCars have made the transatlantic journey, travelling thousands of miles across the pond, to the home of British motor racing. The exhibition, which will be on display throughout the summer, will appeal to motorsport and F1 fans alike due to the thrilling track record of links between F1 and IndyCar racing.

See iconic cars on display at Silverstone Museum’s The Indy 500: A British Success Story exhibition

Silverstone Museum CEO, Phil Lawrie, said: “We are delighted to announce the arrival of our incredible Indy 500 exhibition, staged in partnership with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and DHL. For the first time ever, this exhilarating exhibition brings together some of motor racing’s most memorable and iconic championship cars.”

IndyCar only raced once at Silverstone, in 1978, which was won by successful American driver AJ Foyt in the Coyote Foyt-Ford, which will be on display as part of the exhibition, alongside the Lotus 56 and the 1922 Bentley 3 Litre. The star attraction will be the Lola T93/00, driven by Nigel Mansell who won the IndyCar series in 1993, following his Formula One world championship win and is the only driver ever to have achieved this feat.

Key themes of the new attraction also focus on speed and technology, with IndyCar taking the chequered flag in the speed stakes, as Indy 500 drivers clock an average 230mph behind the wheel compared to F1 drivers reaching speeds of 140mph during on track race action.

As part of the new exhibition, visitors to the Museum, located trackside of the world-renowned Silverstone race circuit, will be able to get close to the pioneering performance cars and view a host of motorsport memorabilia.