centre:mk to host its second Style Fest this weekend

The centre will be holding a full weekend of catwalk shows, beauty demonstrations, body positive talks and yoga classes, all themed around the beauty of power, this Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend will be hosted by TV presenter, AJ Odudu Style Fest, overseeing a packed programme including live catwalk shows on the hour, demonstrations from beauty giants, MAC and Charlotte Tilbury, as well as a panel talk from British Fashion Council, a colour analysis session from House Of Colour, a mindfulness class from James Milford and a series of taster yoga sessions from Hot Pod Yoga.

AJ Odudu, said, “centre:mk isn’t just a shopping centre, it’s a lifestyle destination. It has a huge range of credible fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands, as well as food, drink and entertainment – all under one roof."

Alongside the various talks and demonstrations, there will also be hourly catwalk shows throughout the weekend, showcasing the very best AW18 trends, with participating retailers including John Lewis & Partners, River Island, Warehouse, M&S, Next and The White Company; there will also be discounts and promotions for visitors to redeem on both days of the festival.

As well as the brands taking part in this season’s Style Fest, centre:mk’s stores are also home to the likes of: Ted Baker, All Saints, Mint Velvet, Jigsaw, Hobbs and an array of beauty brands within its department stores including: Urban Decay, Jo Malone, Clarins, Clinique,Shiseido, Chanel and Dior.