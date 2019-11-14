Chef from Indian restaurant in Milton Keynes is voted best in the nation

The Maaya Indian Kitchen in CMK has been shortlisted as a winner in the prestigeous British Curry Awards 2019.

Meanwhile the restaurant's head chef has been crowned Best Indian Chef at a second national award ceremony.

Shanoor Miah with his award

The double success comes shortly after the Maaya, which is in The Hub, was a finalist for the south east in the ninth English Curry Awards 2019.

Chef Shanoor Miah was presented with his Best Indian Chef award at a ceremony at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel in London on Monday.

The organisers of the award are committed to celebrating the success of the curry industry and the people behind it

Judges selected Shanoor for his outstanding passion, creative approach, unrivalled skill and constant dedication to creating the best and most delicious Indian food.

The Maaya's food impressed judges

Mo Abdul, joint owner and manager of Maaya, said: “We are so proud of Shanoor. We only employ the very best chefs here at Maaya. Shanoor’s heart is truly in his food and his Best Indian Chef title is fully deserved. We are very proud!”

The restaurant is now poised to here the results of the 'jewel in the crown' British Curry Awards, which will be announced on Monday 25 November.