All you need to know about this year’s Christmas Jumper Day fundraiser including when it’ll take place.

Shaun the Sheep, Save the Children’s new ‘Head of Wool’, is encouraging schools, workplaces and individuals to take part in Christmas Jumper Day 2024.

Here’s all you need to know about this year’s Christmas Jumper Day including the date it’ll be held on and how you can get involved.

What is Christmas Jumper Day?

Save the Children holds a Christmas Jumper Day every year to raise money for children who need it most.

One day in December, millions of people across the UK wear a Christmas jumper to work, school or with friends - and make a donation to the charity.

Who can take part in Christmas Jumper Day?

Christmas Jumper Day is open to all, whether you’re at school, work or home, in the UK or in another part of the world. You can take part by yourself or as part of a group.

Dogs can also get involved!

When did Christmas Jumper Day start?

The first Christmas Jumper Day was in December 2012. The fundraising day has taken place every year since.

How much is the donation for Christmas Jumper Day?

Save the Children have a suggested donation of £2, however the charity of course very much welcomes donations of less. The charity wants everyone to be involved in Christmas Jumper Day no matter their financial background.

Christmas Jumper Day 2024 will be held on Thursday December 12.