The Christmas period has officially come to an end.

The festivities are over and it’s time to get stuck in to 2020 - but first you’d better take down your Christmas decorations.

A real Christmas tree is extra festive and environmentally friendly if you dispose of it right. Picture: Shutterstock

What to do with that great big tree sitting in your living room, though?

Read More: Bin collection dates Christmas and New Year 2019: when rubbish is collected in Milton Keynes over the festive period

Can Christmas trees be recycled?

The Christmas tree is the centrepiece of any home’s festive makeover and, for many people, a real tree is a must. However, it would be a real shame to be discarding a whole tree every year after just a couple of weeks of use.

Fortunately, real Christmas trees can be effectively recycled – shredded into wood chippings or which are then used in parks and woodland areas, or turned into compost.

Interestingly, over in the Shetlands, Christmas trees are incinerated to provide hot water for locals through the coldest part of the year.

Having your tree disposed off properly can reduce its carbon footprint by up to 80 per cent. A real tree which is chipped or composted can ultimately have negligible, or even negative carbon emissions.

Comparatively, the carbon footprint of a two foot artificial tree is more than twice that of a real tree that ends up in a landfill. A fake tree also has to be used at least 10 times before it can be considered more environmentally friendly than a real tree.

Ultimately, more than 10 times as many fake trees end up getting incinerated each year.

So if you have a real tree, once you’re done using your tree to spread festive cheer, you can use it to help keep your hometown green.

How can I recycle my tree?

In the UK, most local councils will collect Christmas trees as part of their regular rubbish collection. Different councils have different requirements for this – some want it chopped up and placed in the appropriate bin, while others will take it whole.

Some councils charge for this service, others provide it for free and some are unable to provide it at all – in this case, the best option is to take your tree to a recycling centre. Your council’s website should contain instructions on where to find your nearest centre.

How can I recycle my tree in Milton Keynes?

Willen Hospice will once again be providing their Christmas tree collection and recycling service. It was a huge hit earlier this year, raising over £6,000.

This year, even more postcodes have been added, with everyone in the following areas able to sign up to have their tree picked up - MK5, MK6, MK8, MK9, MK10, MK11, MK12, MK13, MK14, MK15, MK16, MK19, MK43 and MK46.

Those who book will have their tree taken away on either Saturday 4 January or Sunday 5 January. Bookings must be made by midday on Thursday 2 January.

Milton Keynes Council will collect any Christmas tree left next to your green bin on your revised collection day free of charge.

Alternatively, Milton Keynes also has three recycling centres where your tree can be dropped off:

- Bleak Hall, Chesney Wold, MK6 1NE

- New Bradwell, Newport Road, MK13 0AH

- Newport Pagnell, North Crawley Road, MK16 9HG

For more information, go the Milton Keynes council website.