Boris Johnson lookalike cashing in on office Christmas party season in Milton Keynes

The Downing Street Christmas party fiasco has at least had one positive impact - Boris Johnson' s doppelgänger is raking it in during peak office Christmas party season.

The irony hasn't been lost on companies, which have jumped at the chance to hire the UK's best Boris lookalike - real name Drew Galdron - to add some Bojo-mojo to their office bashes.

Last night, 'Boris' was booked by Riot Squad - a leading UK e-liquid and disposable vape producer, to attend their staff party in Milton Keynes.

Boris Johnson lookalike aka Drew Galdron, appeared at the Riot Squad, a disposable vape and e-liquid producer, festive bash last night (16/12)

Riot Squad founder, Ben Johnson, said: "We wanted to make sure our bash was as raucous as the Downing Street parties - all three of them. 'Boris' has made a big impression so far tonight. We had to keep him away from a couple of the female members of staff at one point, and we're blaming him for the big bar tab. He did love a vape, and apparently he left with a box of our new QBAR disposables without asking."

The Boris impersonator, who shares an uncanny resemblance to the real-life PM - who has taken another hit after the Conservatives lost the Shropshire by-election, revealed he's got a packed diary right up to New Year's Eve.

Drew said: "The No 10 Christmas party fallout couldn't have come at a better moment for me, with company parties across the UK in full flow. After the Riot Squad party in Milton Keynes, I headed straight to another in London and I'm booked up to the end of the year. At this rate I might be able to afford the same wallpaper as Boris and Carrie."

