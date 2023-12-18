The Newport Pagnell Singers hosted the service on Saturday

A Christmas carol concert raised the roof – and funds – in Newport Pagnell.

Local choir, the Newport Pagnell Singers, hosted the service on Saturday at the parish church.

The audience was treated to an array of Christmas classics from the singers who were accompanied by the Bradwell Silver Band.

The concert, which included festive snacks, also raised funds for the MK Night Shelter.

1 . Getting in the spirit The Newport Pagnell Singers.

2 . Blowing the audience away

3 . Sing along The audience are invited to join in.