Christmas carol concert raises the roof – and funds – in Newport Pagnell

The Newport Pagnell Singers hosted the service on Saturday
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Dec 2023, 11:29 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 11:29 GMT

A Christmas carol concert raised the roof – and funds – in Newport Pagnell.

Local choir, the Newport Pagnell Singers, hosted the service on Saturday at the parish church.

The audience was treated to an array of Christmas classics from the singers who were accompanied by the Bradwell Silver Band.

The concert, which included festive snacks, also raised funds for the MK Night Shelter.

The Newport Pagnell Singers. Image: Jane Russell

1. Getting in the spirit

The Newport Pagnell Singers. Image: Jane Russell Photo: Jane Russell

Image: Jane Russell

2. Blowing the audience away

Image: Jane Russell Photo: Jane Russell

The audience are invited to join in. Image:Jane Russell

3. Sing along

The audience are invited to join in. Image:Jane Russell Photo: Jane Russell

The community came together to enjoy the concert. Image: Jane Russell

4. Birdseye View

The community came together to enjoy the concert. Image: Jane Russell Photo: Jane Russell

