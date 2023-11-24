Countdown to Carols at the Cathedral – a highlight in the Milton Keynes festive calendar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The popular open-air Carols at the Cathedral event in Milton Keynes returns, on Sunday, December 10.

The festive event at the Tree Cathedral at Newlands will feature carols, spectacular immersive story-telling, and live performances from MK Brass and DD Powers Trio, filling the beautifully lit tree nave, spire and chapels with Christmas spirit from 2pm to 5pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Volunteers from Willen Hospice will warm vocal chords with hot drinks, mulled wine and soup while Camphill MK Communities will offer refreshments including cakes and pastries. Visitors will also be invited to donate an item to MK Food Bank to help those in need this Christmas.

The open-air Carols at the Cathedral event will take place on December 10

Organised by The Parks Trust, Carols at the Cathedral is free to attend and perfect for a memorable family afternoon outing.

A spokesperson said: “Yule (seriously) not want to miss this fantastic opportunity to come together and immerse in the festive spirit. Remember to bring along a lantern or a torch and to wrap up warm for weather conditions.

“Those wishing to join for the carols only, please note that these start at 4.15pm.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A full schedule and further information can be found on The Parks Trust website.

> Established in 1992 The Parks Trust cares for over 6,000 acres of green space in Milton Keynes including river valleys, ancient woodlands, lakes, parks, and landscaped areas along the city’s grid roads.