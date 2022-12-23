A merry band of 42 cycling Santas left The Old Bus Station for a short ride through Central Milton Keynes yesterday afternoon much to the amusement of passers-by.

The Cycling Santas event, held in preparation for a world record-breaking attempt in 2023, was well attended after being re-scheduled following cancellation due to last week’s bad weather.

Advertisement

As well as creating fun, there was a serious aim to bring together leaders from different business, education and community organisations towards building a broad-based alliance to get more people cycling in MK.

Awards were presented to mark cycling achievements this year

Tom Bulman, Cycling CitizensMK organiser said: “Milton Keynes had redways built to promote cycling, but cars have dominated.

“With fun events like this, we’re encouraging more people to cycle.”

Advertisement

Milton Keynes deputy Mayor and Mayoress presented awards to schools and businesses for their cycling achievements this winter following free Dr Bike services from local social enterprise Cycle Saviours and a Winter Wheelie stunt contest.

The Cycling Santas then rode out to the drums of new MK band, Panacea Samba, and proceeded up Midsummer Boulevard, dismounting between centre:mk and Midsummer Place, to distribute flyers promoting cycling to shoppers.

Advertisement

The Cycling Santas event saw a great turnout

They then entertained theatregoers by circling outside MK Theatre, and looped around MK Rose, before reaching the Light Pyramid for a final ho ho ho!

Advertisement

Nextbike provided free Santander bicycles for those who needed them. “We want to be part of the MK community,” said Nextbike’s Leigh Richards.

“We really want to be engaged with it.”

Advertisement

Funded by MK Council, the Cycling CitizensMK project began in January 2021 to promote cycling.

The Cycling Santas event featured a Winter Wheelie stunt contest

Advertisement

The Cycling Santas event was well supported

42 Cycling Santas were out on their bikes yesterday to promote cycling

Advertisement