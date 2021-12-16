Cycling Santas MK record attempt to take place at Station Square in Milton Keynes

Cyclists representing businesses and schools across Milton Keynes will get together this afternoon (16/12) for a Cycling Santas MK record attempt.

The event is the culmination of a Winter Wheelers competition which aims to set the record for the highest number of Cycling Santas ever seen in Milton Keynes.

Around 60 cyclists will rally in Station Square for a presentation from Milton Keynes Mayor Mohammed Khan and an update on the results so far of the MK Businesses and MK Schools competitions organised by Cycling CitizensMK.

The event aims to set the record for the highest number of Cycling Santas ever seen in Milton Keynes

Mayor Khan said: “One of my aims in the rest of my time as Mayor is to help MK in its bid for city status. We all know we must develop greener daily habits and cycling to work and school is something more of us can do.”

Currently in the running for Top Cycling Business is ICAEW, The Open University and Gemini Rail Services. Contenders for the Top Cycling Schools award are The Radcliffe School, Ousedale School and Lord Grey School.

Following free Dr Bike services from Cycle Saviours 4-5pm, Santa will draw prizes (sponsored by Trek Bikes, John Lewis and Cycle Saviours) from his Santa’s giveaway sack. The cyclists will then participate in a short CMK Cycleround ride through CMK to the Campbell Park Light Pyramid and back. All are welcome to join.