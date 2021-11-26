Get into the festive spirit with Carols at the Cathedral event in Milton Keynes

The Park Trust is hosting its popular Carols at the Cathedral event featuring a host of attractions in the run up to Christmas.

The event will be held at the Milton Keynes Tree Cathedral on Sunday, December 12, commencing at 3.30pm with a procession starting at the Peace Pagoda car park, following a lantern lit trail led by Parks Trust elves.

The parade will wind its way along the redways where students from Arts1 Performing Arts School will treat onlookers to short festive performances before arriving at he Tree Cathedral.

Beautifully lit and bursting with Christmas spirit the open-air carolling service will be held between 3.45pm and 5.30pm with performances from the Milton Keynes Brass Band and Arts1 Performing Arts School inviting you to also sing along. The event is suitable for all ages with all welcome.

This year Willen Hospice will provide mulled wine and hot chocolate for a small donation, raising much-needed funds for its vital charity. There will also be a collection for MK Food Bank with a full list of items needed hereA spokesman said: "This Christmas carolling event is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to come together and really immerse themselves in the festive spirit. It’s a hugely popular Milton Keynes tradition and it wouldn’t feel like Christmas without it. Remember to bring along a lantern or a torch and to wrap up warm."

Julie Dawes, events & community engagement manager at The Parks Trust added: “We really enjoy our annual carolling event, it’s a lovely family friendly event which is perfect for getting into the festive spirit.”

Parking is only available at the Peace Pagoda car park (MK15) or Willen Lake where parking charges to apply.