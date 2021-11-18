John Lewis store in Milton Keynes to host Christmas Emporium this weekend
Fun event will give shoppers chance to create their own personalised gifts
John Lewis is hosting a Christmas Emporium this weekend to help shoppers get into the festive spirit.
The store has partnered with Cricut, a one stop shop for all things crafting and creative, to give shoppers the option of personalising a wide selection of Christmas gift items such as baubles, Tshirts, coasters and mugs.
So whether people are looking for gift inspiration or want to bring the kids along for a festive day out, there will be plenty of fun things to get involved in at the Christmas Emporium. There will also be demonstrations of how the powerful and versatile machines work. So if you want to see first-hand how the Cricut machines work and get advice from an expert, this is the perfect opportunity.
Cricut is a creative technology company dedicated to encouraging new ways for people to experience making at home. As an empowering lifestyle brand, the company’s mission is to unleash the creative potential of consumers with innovations that bring ideas to life in the form of personalised projects.