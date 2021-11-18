John Lewis store in Milton Keynes to host Christmas Emporium this weekend

The store has partnered with Cricut, a one stop shop for all things crafting and creative, to give shoppers the option of personalising a wide selection of Christmas gift items such as baubles, Tshirts, coasters and mugs.

So whether people are looking for gift inspiration or want to bring the kids along for a festive day out, there will be plenty of fun things to get involved in at the Christmas Emporium. There will also be demonstrations of how the powerful and versatile machines work. So if you want to see first-hand how the Cricut machines work and get advice from an expert, this is the perfect opportunity.